ISLAMABAD: Ship recycling operations have resumed at Pakistan’s Gadani Ship Breaking Yard after an eight-year hiatus, with seven vessels now anchored for dismantling as the government pushes ahead with reforms to revive the industry.

Officials said the revival follows reforms introduced by the Maritime Task Force, supported by the National Logistics Corporation (NLC) and other relevant agencies.

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The federal government has formally granted ship recycling the status of an industry, while work is under way to modernise ship recycling yards in line with International Maritime Organization (IMO) standards.

Authorities said nine of Gadani’s 16 ship recycling yards have already been upgraded to comply with the Hong Kong International Convention for the Safe and Environmentally Sound Recycling of Ships, while the remaining seven are undergoing inspection.

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The government also plans to establish a modern treatment, storage and disposal facility at Gadani to strengthen environmental safeguards and protect the coastal ecosystem and marine life.

Officials estimate that each recycled vessel will contribute around US$25 million to the national economy. Once operating at full capacity, Gadani is expected to meet around 30% of Pakistan’s steel scrap requirements.

The revival of the ship recycling industry is being viewed as a significant step towards strengthening Pakistan’s maritime economy and supporting industrial growth.