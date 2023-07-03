Gadar 2: Ameesha Patel makes severe allegations against producer

Bollywood actor Ameesha Patel levelled serious allegations against the producer of her upcoming film ‘Gadar 2’ in a series of tweets.

Taking to her account on the micro-blogging site earlier this week, Ameesha Patel called out director-producer Anil Sharma of the upcoming film for the mismanagement on the set, while expressing gratitude to the production company.

“Another concern of fans has been about certain incidents regarding ANIL SHARMA PRODUCTIONS to have taken place in regards to the final schedule of GADAR 2 that took place end May in CHANDIGARH,” she tweeted on Friday.

“There were certain queries that many technicians like make up artists,costume designers n others etc did not receive their rightful remuneration and dues from ANIL SHARMA PRODUCTIONS!!Yes they did not !! But @ZeeStudios_ stepped in and made sure all dues were settled as they are a v professional company.”

Patel further alleged that many of the cast and crew members were left stranded in the city without accommodation and transport on the final day of the schedule, while the food bills weren’t paid either.

In conclusion of the series of tweets, Patel thanked Zee Studios for stepping in to manage the production mishaps.

The sequel to the 2001 period drama, ‘Gadar 2’, helmed and produced by Anil Sharma, co-starring Patel with Sunny Deol and Utkarsh Sharma, is slated to hit theatres on August 11.

