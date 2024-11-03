Champions Trophy 2025: Gaddafi Stadium upgradation nears 50pc completion

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi inspected the ongoing upgradation work at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, where nearly 50pc of the project is complete.

The clash between Pakistan and India, scheduled to be held at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on March 1, is one of the most eagerly awaited matches of the tournament. During his visit, Chairman Mohsin Naqvi observed accelerated progress in enclosure renovations and main building flooring, with the work on floors nearing completion.

PCB chief Naqvi held a meeting at the FWO camp office, where he reviewed project designs and assessed the progress presented by the FWO Project Director.

Mohsin Naqvi instructed officials to ensure spacious parking and enhance the stadium’s external outlook.

The PCB chairman said the importance of completing the renovations by the Champions Trophy, adding that Gaddafi Stadium is being transformed to meet international standards with improved facilities for players and spectators.

PCB officials including the director of infrastructure, director of domestic, senior general manager of infrastructure, and officials from FWO and NESPAK were also present in the meeting.

On October 22, the International Cricket Council (ICC) expressed satisfaction with Pakistan’s preparations for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled to take place in Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi from February 19 to March 9, 2025.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi presented a comprehensive progress report on the renovations and infrastructure upgrades of the three selected stadiums during a recent meeting in Dubai.

Taking the opportunity, Naqvi urged the ICC to make an official visit to Pakistan to personally review the renovations and arrangements, which could help build confidence around hosting a successful event.