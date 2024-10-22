ICC gives thumbs up to Pakistan preparations for Champions Trophy 2025

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has expressed satisfaction with Pakistan’s preparations for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled to take place in Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi from February 19 to March 9, 2025.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi presented a comprehensive progress report on the renovations and infrastructure upgrades of the three selected stadiums during a recent meeting in Dubai.

Taking the opportunity, Naqvi urged the ICC to make an official visit to Pakistan to personally review the renovations and arrangements, which could help build confidence around hosting a successful event.

The upgrades aim to ensure the venues meet international standards for the tournament. The PCB has allocated Rs12.80 billion for the enhancement of the three stadiums: Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi, and Rawalpindi International Cricket Stadium.

The National Bank Stadium in Karachi and Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore are undergoing renovation work, with similar upgrades planned for Pindi Stadium.

A five-member ICC delegation recently visited Pakistan to review arrangements for the tournament.

The delegation assessed the three stadiums, inspected training facilities, and met with hotel management teams to discuss accommodation and other facilities for the teams.

They also received security briefings to ensure comprehensive planning for the safety of all involved.

While the ICC’s approval is a significant milestone, the PCB faces challenges, particularly regarding the presence of the Indian team.

The clash between Pakistan and India, scheduled to be held at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on March 1, is one of the most eagerly awaited matches of the tournament.