ICC plans major changes to revive Test, ODI cricket

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is set to introduce significant changes to promote Test and One-Day International (ODI) cricket.

The global cricket-governing body is now pondering having a minimum of three Test matches in every series which is a part of the World Test Championship (WTC).

The ICC’s cricket committee has also suggested the use of two balls within the first 25 overs only in an ODI game.

The ICC’s cricket committee proposed several changes during meetings in Dubai.

“Some countries like South Africa, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka mostly play just two-Test series. Only India, England, and Australia play long Test series. That doesn’t help in promoting Test cricket, and the point distribution becomes very unfair,” an ICC source stated.

The ICC believes Day-Night Tests have boosted stadium attendance. “The ICC committee feels the pink-ball Tests have brought more people into the stadiums. Recently, one saw very poor turnouts in Pakistan. The three pink-ball Tests in India sold more tickets than usual,” the source added.

The ICC will seek feedback from captains on the proposed ODI changes. “The recommendation will be sent to the captains. A consensus must be achieved on this. But this looks the best option to bring reverse swing and finger spinners back into the game,” the source said.

ODI reforms:

Using two balls only within the first 25 overs

Reverting to one ball for the remaining overs to promote reverse swing and finger spin

Test Cricket reforms: