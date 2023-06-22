Gal Gadot shares major news about Wonder Woman’s future

Hollywood actress Gal Gadot may not be retiring from playing DC Comics superhero Diana Prince/Wonder Woman on screen as the star confirmed her involvement in the character’s upcoming project.

Gal Gadot, in an interview with the American news agency Entertainment Weekly, said she would share details about the project at the “right moment”, and would share the details at the “right moment”.

“Things are being worked behind the scenes and once the right moment arrives, you’ll know about it,” she said.

Earlier, the actress said she felt empowered to work on different projects following the cancellation of ‘Wonder Woman 3‘. The film was scrapped as it did not align with DC Studios’ new heads James Gunn and Peter Safran’s vision for the franchise’s future.

“To me, starting and developing stories that I’m passionate about is an incredible thing. “The fact that I don’t have to sit still at home and just wait for the next offer is something that makes me feel empowered. I enjoy doing it, it keeps me alive,” ,” the ‘Heart of Stone‘ star said in an interview.

The actress added, “I’m not only going to do my own projects, I’m going to work as an actress-for-hire still. But the fact that I can go ahead and tell the stories that I’m passionate about – from ideas that I conceived, or from ideas that I find fascinating from people that want to partner with us – it’s an incredible thing.”

She made her debut as Diana Prince/Wonder Woman in ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice‘.

She reprised the role in her character’s standalone film ‘Wonder Woman‘ and its sequel ‘Wonder Woman 1984’. She played the character in ‘Justice League’, ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’, ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods‘ and ‘The Flash‘.