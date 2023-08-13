Gal Gadot says spent a month preparing Snow White audition

NEW YORK: Hollywood actress Gal Gadot has recalled her audition for the live action remake of the 1937 animated classic ‘Snow White’, saying that she spent working on her audition.

The Wonder Woman actress is set to play the Evil Queen in Disney’s upcoming live action Snow White remake — and to get the part, she had to “practice her musical skills for an entire month”.

Gal Gadot explained the audition process in a GQ video released Friday.

“It was the first time I had to kind of audition for a project in a while,” she said, adding: “They needed to make sure I can sing, because this is a musical. So for a month I was working on the song, and then I auditioned, and we filmed the song and I got the part, and it was very exciting.”

The ‘Heart Of Stone’ actress relished making the movie because it was “so different” to anything she’s ever worked on.

“It was so much to shoot because it’s so different from anything I’ve ever done. It’s so delicious and delightful, and I could really go big and theatrical.”

The actress previously explained she wanted to make her character’s evilness “interesting” and for the film to explore why the Evil Queen is the way she is.

She told an international magazine: “I wanted to make sure that we keep her delightful and delicious, and we understand what makes her tick. Then the evilness is interesting, and not just flat.

“For me, it was making sure the Queen is not just evil for the sake of being evil. There is a complexity. Between the two characters, it’s like a mother-daughter relationship in a weird way. It’s what happens to a woman when she feels like she’s not relevant anymore, what can come out of her.”

Moreover, Gal relished the fact people on set were “intimidated” by her look.

“Just to be able to be that character and feel what it makes other people feel. Usually I make people talk to me, open and comfortable. With this one, I truly felt people were intimidated by me.

“Everything was very, not aggressive, but it was very intimidating. But to be that character just feels great, because you feel like it’s effective in the story.”

Her co-star Rachel added: “Yeah. It’s very intimidating. And it was also the black lipstick, it was the nails, it was the lashes.”

Gil Gadot will face off against Snow White, played by Rachel Zegler (West Side Story, Shazam! Fury of the Gods), when the film hits theaters March 22, 2024. Directed by Marc Webb (The Amazing Spider-Man, 500 Days of Summer), the film’s script was penned by Greta Gerwig (Barbie, Lady Bird) and Erin Cressida Wilson (Secretary, The Girl on the Train).

The film will feature new songs by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the Oscar- and Tony-winning songwriting duo behind The Greatest Showman and Dear Evan Hansen. Pasek and Paul won an Oscar for their lyrical work in La La Land, and worked on another Disney remake when they wrote lyrics for new music by Alan Menken for 2019’s Aladdin.

She previously worked on a Disney musical number in 2018’s Ralph Breaks the Internet. The actress briefly joins her “Imagine” collaborator Sarah Silverman in the song “A Place Called Slaughter Race.”