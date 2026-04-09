Game of Thrones actor dies at 35 after motor neuron disease battle

Michael Patrick passed away at the age of 35.

The Game of Thrones actor was battling with a rare muscular condition known as “Motor Neuron Disease”. He was diagnosed with an incurable health condition in February 2023. The Irish native’s wife, Naomi Sheehan, announced the heartwarming news on Instagram on April 8.

She further mentioned, “Last night, Mick sadly passed away in the Northern Ireland Hospice. He was diagnosed with Motor Neuron Disease on 1st February 2023. He was admitted 10 days ago and was cared for by the incredible team there. He passed peacefully, surrounded by family and friends. Words can’t describe how broken-hearted we are”.

According to the website of the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, “Motor neuron diseases (MNDs) are a group of progressive neurological disorders that destroy motor neurons, the cells that control skeletal muscle activity such as walking, breathing, speaking, and swallowing”.

Patrick’s wife praised the positive energy that has left a lasting impression on people around him. “It’s been said more than once that Mick was an inspiration to everyone who was privileged enough to come into contact with him, not just in the past few years during his illness but in every day of his life. He lived a life as full as any human can live. Joy, abundance of spirit, infectious laughter. A titan of a ginger-haired man”

She concluded the caption, “We are so grateful for every person who supported us through the last few years.

“Mick loved this quote from Brendan Behan, and this feels appropriate now: ‘The most important things to do in the world are to get something to eat, something to drink and somebody to love you.’ So, don’t overthink it. Eat. Drink. Love. Naomi Mick’s wife.”