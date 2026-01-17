Game of Thrones ancestors: Meet four in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

In the most recent Game of Thrones spin-off on HBO, the knight Ser Duncan “Dunk” the Tall (Peter Claffey) first mentors his young squire, Egg (Dexter Sol Ansell), roughly a century before the events of the original series. The story follows the pair as they travel to Ashford Meadow for a grand tournament. A Westerosi tournament is a massive event involving jousting and political maneuvering where many lords are present, including members of the Great Houses whose descendants the audience grew to adore in Game of Thrones.

A Game of Thrones drama would not be the same without Targaryens, and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms features many of them. Important figures to keep in mind include the heir to the Iron Throne, Prince Baelor “Breakspear” Targaryen (Bertie Carvel), his brother Prince Maekar (Sam Spruell), and Maekar’s son Aerion (Finn Bennett). Daeron II Targaryen, the father of Baelor and Maekar, is the current ruler of the Seven Kingdoms. Known as “Daeron the Good,” he is a well-liked monarch who, unlike Aegon the Conqueror, was able to integrate Dorne into the realm through marriage rather than bloodshed. He is also the great-great-great-great-grandfather of Daenerys Targaryen.

This generation of Targaryens has further ties to the original series. In addition to Aerion, Maekar’s sons include Aemon, who is currently undergoing training at the Citadel to become a maester. In Game of Thrones, he eventually serves as the maester at Castle Black. While Aemon does not make a physical appearance in this first installment, his presence is felt as he continues his studies behind the scenes.

Even though Ser Lyonel Baratheon (Daniel Ings), the heir to Storm’s End, carries the house words “Ours is the Fury,” he is best known as “The Laughing Storm.” He is a cheerful warrior who enjoys a good fight and is a direct ancestor of Robert, Stannis, and Renly Baratheon. Similarly, Leo “Longthorn” Tyrell (Steve Wall), the current Lord of Highgarden, is a powerful fighter and a famed knight who serves as the ancestor of Mace, Margaery, and Loras Tyrell.