Bad news for ‘Game of Thrones’ fans

The OG co-creators of HBO’s top-watched series ‘Game of Thrones’ – David Benioff and D.B Weiss have rejected the idea of the 2022 spin-off ‘House of the Dragon’, and will not be returning to the franchise to lend their expertise to the prequel.

While HBO has announced to extend the World of Westeros with a spin-off ‘House of the Dragon’, to the popular fantasy series ‘Game of Thrones’, coming out this year, the creators’ duo Benioff and Weiss are reportedly not all in for the idea and will not be joining the team for the prequel based on George R. R. Martin’s book ‘Fire & Blood’.

As per the reports in a foreign news portal, the idea of more of GoT does not ‘make sense’ to creatives. “We never saw more Game of Thrones shows [as] something that made sense for us to be involved with.”

“All in, we were 11 years, probably, doing that show. When I say 11 years, it was full-on, all in, all day, every day for 11 years,” said Weiss.

Calling the time as ‘best decade’, he added, “It still kind of feels a bit like a dream, but we got to a place where it was pretty clear to us that we had reached the end of what made sense for us to be involved within that world that we lived.”

“It just felt like, for us, it was time to move on.”

The 10-episodic ‘House of the Dragon’ is said to be based on major events that shaped House Targaryen. The glimpse of the upcoming show – set 300 years before the events that unfolded in ‘Game of Thrones’ – unveiled last year, depicts the violent history and events of the House Targaryen.

Fire cannot kill a dragon.

Graham McTavish, Matthew Needham, Bill Paterson, and Gavin Spokes have been cast in the @HBO original series #HouseoftheDragon, coming to @HBOMax in 2022. Learn more: https://t.co/k34dQNSY06 pic.twitter.com/EeSaKTayTE — House of the Dragon (@HouseofDragon) September 24, 2021

Comments