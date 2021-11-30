Game of Thrones creator wanted show to end after 10 seasons

HBO’s spic fiction television Game of Thrones ended back in 2019 after eight seasons and a total of 73 episodes.

However, the television show – based on the novel series A Song of Ice and Fire by George R.R. Martin – came under severe criticism after the television adaptation diverted from its original source, storylines and character arc.

It is to be mentioned that the book series will be coming to a close following the release of the upcoming two books titled The Winds of Winter and A Dream of Spring.

George R.R. Martin reportedly begged the show’s producers that the show should be ended after 10 seasons and 100 episodes in total.

The writer’s requests were mentioned in a book titled Tinderbox: HBO’s Ruthless Pursuit of New Frontiers by journalist James Andrew Miller.

Miller, who has 757 interviews for the book, spoke with George R.R. Martin along with his Paul Haas and penned the interview in Tinderbox.

Martin, speaking on the production of his novel with Miller, said that Game of Thrones changed his life for good and for bad.

“I wish it had run for ten years,” Martin said. “I think that would’ve given us a little more time in the later seasons to end it but that might be just because I’m still trying to end it in these books here.

“I’m working on The Winds of Winter even now as I have been for the best part of a decade. And hopefully, I’m going to get to that end soon and then people can argue about which ending they like better.”

Haas stated that Martin told the production company that there was content that could have carried the show for several more years and make it much more entertaining for the fans.

“George would fly to New York to have lunch with (former HBO Chief Executive Officer Richard) Plepler, to beg him to do ten seasons of ten episodes because there was enough material for it and to tell him it would be a more satisfying and more entertaining experience,” he said.

He further stated that the directors and producers Daniel Brett Weiss and David Benioff got tired of working on the project and decided to shorten the show.

He added that differences took place between George R.R. Martin and the director duo as the writer said that his template was not being followed.

Game of Thrones came with a star-studded cast that included Sean Bean, Peter Dinklage, Emilia Clarke, Lena Headey, Kit Harrington, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams and others.

A prequel House of the Dragon will be available for streaming sometime next year.

The much-anticipated action-fantasy-themed prequel series to GoT is based on writer George R.R. Martin’s novel Fire & Blood. Co-created by Martin and Ryan Condal, House of the Dragon is set 300 years before the events of Thrones, telling the story of House Targaryen.

