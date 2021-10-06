Game of Thrones prequel House of The Dragon trailer released

The exciting teaser trailer of the Game of Thrones prequel ‘House of the Dragon’ was released by HBO Max.

The caption on YouTube read: “Gods. Kings. Fire. Blood. #HouseoftheDragon”.

The teaser of House of the Dragon has 6,561,044 views as of this moment with at least 207,024 likes and 7,144 dislikes.

The Game of Thrones fans has both welcomed the news while some have spoken against it or even made fun of the concept.

Best TV show of 2022. Absolutely no competition. — Usama (@UsamaM98) October 5, 2021

this story already has a beginning, middle and an end and the story is glorious. So it would be pretty hard to mess this up… — Salman faris (@deshoots76) October 5, 2021

Season 8 ruined GOT forever including all future projects, who cares about HOTD what watch a prequel to a shit ending, just stop making GOT shows because all it does is reminds us of how shit season 8 was and how it absolutely decimated the show we loved in perpetuity😡🤦🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/w3CN8tufgi — Steven Rodriguez (@STEVERODGERS91) October 5, 2021

So they can ruin this ending too I don’t think so not going to fall for it — smick wrenn (@NickWrennsHens) October 5, 2021

The much-anticipated action-fantasy-themed prequel series to GoT is based on writer George R.R. Martin’s novel Fire & Blood. Co-created by Martin and Ryan Condal, House of the Dragon is set 300 years before the events of Thrones, telling the story of House Targaryen.

The show will be aired on the video-streaming platform in 2022 as said by HBO programming chief Casey Bloys during an interview last year.

Earlier, the first look pictures of the upcoming web show were released on social media.

Previously, an idea of a Game of Thrones prequel starring British beauty Naomi Watts and was written by Jane Goldman was pitched by the network company had turned that down.

