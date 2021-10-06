Wednesday, October 6, 2021
Web Desk

Game of Thrones prequel House of The Dragon trailer released

The exciting teaser trailer of the Game of Thrones prequel ‘House of the Dragon’ was released by HBO Max.

The caption on YouTube read: “Gods. Kings. Fire. Blood. #HouseoftheDragon”.

The teaser of House of the Dragon has 6,561,044 views as of this moment with at least 207,024 likes and 7,144 dislikes.

The Game of Thrones fans has both welcomed the news while some have spoken against it or even made fun of the concept.

The much-anticipated action-fantasy-themed prequel series to GoT is based on writer George R.R. Martin’s novel Fire & Blood. Co-created by Martin and Ryan Condal, House of the Dragon is set 300 years before the events of Thrones, telling the story of House Targaryen.

The show will be aired on the video-streaming platform in 2022 as said by HBO programming chief Casey Bloys during an interview last year.

Earlier, the first look pictures of the upcoming web show were released on social media.

Previously, an idea of a Game of Thrones prequel starring British beauty Naomi Watts and was written by Jane Goldman was pitched by the network company had turned that down.

