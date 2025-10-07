Game of Thrones prequel official poster dropped

A new Game of Thrones spinoff, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, has launched its official poster.

Ira Parker, its co-creator, in an interview with EW, has discussed the differences between the new program and previous versions.

Continuing, “The title sequences on the original [Game of Thrones] and House of the Dragon are big and epic and incredible. Ramin Djawadi’s score is orchestral and large and beautiful,” Ira Parker adds.

“That’s not really Dunk’s M.O. He’s plain and he’s simple and he’s to-the-point. He doesn’t have a lot of flash to him,” the maker notes.

Moreover, Ira shares that the upcoming series will show events occurring 50 years after the Targaryen civil war, during which dragons are nearly extinct.

Among the dragons, one was alive at that time, but the makers detailed that it “wasn’t even much of a dragon.” It was a sort of gnarled thing that couldn’t even fly. If you can’t fly, what are you really? They’re just a fancy lizard.”

However, on HBO, it should be set alarmed, as A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will expectedly available for all movie lovers in 2026.

Earlier this year, actor Kristian Nairn, best known for playing Hodor in ‘Game of Thrones,’ has dropped out of ‘Strictly Come Dancing.’

According to UK media outlets, the actor withdrew from the UK competition series due to medical reasons.

“With a heavy heart, I have to step back from this season of ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ due to unexpected medical reasons,” BBC quoted Kristian Nairn as saying.

“I was truly looking forward to the journey, and I’m deeply sorry to disappoint anyone who was looking forward to seeing me on the dance floor,” he continued.

Without specifying the medical reasons, the ‘Game of Thrones’ actor asserted that he would soon get back on his “feet very soon, in every sense”.