Game of Thrones prequel production halted by historic flood in Spain

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 2 filming hit a major setback after Storm Therese caused significant damage due to historic flooding in Gran Canaria, Spain. The film production has halted at the Las Niñas Dam location.

In the recent update, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 2 filming hit a major setback today when Storm Therese caused historic flooding in Gran Canaria, Spain. The production is said to be put on hold at the Las Niñas Dam location, but HBO insists the 2027 release date remains intact.

Storm Therese unleashed historic rainfall across the Canary Islands, forcing HBO to evacuate the Gran Canaria filming locations. The Las Niñas Dam overflowed dramatically, submerging set pieces and equipment built to depict a drought-stricken Westeros. More than 3,000 people were evacuated across the region due to the unprecedented flooding.

According to multiple sources, The Game of Thrones spinoff will now relocate to alternative filming locations to maintain its schedule until mid May. HBO confirmed the delay but stressed the show remains on track for its promised 2027 premiere.

Storm Therese delivered record-breaking rainfall to the region. The Las Niñas Dam reached water levels not seen in the last 15 years, according to official reports. The flooding proved so catastrophic that evacuations were issued with red-level danger warnings across multiple Canary Islands.

Set structures depicting medieval Westeros scenes were directly impacted by the overflow. The production had built intricate set pieces at the dam location, and water damage affected equipment and infrastructure.

Despite facing challenges, HBO sources told media outlets that the show’s overall production timeline remains feasible for a 2027 launch window.

Lifestyle News – Latest Entertainment News, Celebrity Gossip

Season 2 draws inspiration from George R.R. Martin’s “The Sworn Sword” novella, the second of the Dunk and Egg Tales. The series features Peter Claffey as Ser Duncan the Tall, the lead character, alongside Dexter Sol Ansell as Egg.

Filming locations included Belfast, Northern Ireland during the primary production phase before moving to Gran Canaria for specific sequences.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms premiered Season 1 in January 2026 to critical acclaim, with an 8.7 out of 10 rating on IMDb. Season 2 was already greenlit in November 2025, making it one of the fastest renewals for HBO’s fantasy slate. The back-to-back filming schedule for Seasons 2 and 3 was planned to accelerate production.

Ancient Westeros storytelling differs significantly from the main timeline of Game of Thrones. The Dunk and Egg era takes place centuries before House Targaryen’s fall. Season 2 will explore Duncan’s travels and adventures across a realm at peace, contrasting sharply with the chaos viewers witnessed in the original series finale.

HBO’s official stance remains unchanged. Despite the production halt, sources close to the network confirmed that 2027 remains the target year for Season 2. The relocation to alternative filming locations will allow the production to resume with minimal impact on final post-production schedules.

Season 1 filming only took three months, from June 14, 2024, to September 13, 2024. Season 2 producers had allocated approximately 14 weeks for principal photography, slightly longer than Season 1. The flood delay will test whether this extended timeline provides sufficient cushion for a 2027 premiere without further postponement.