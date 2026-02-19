'Game of Thrones' prequel set for Royal Shakespeare Company debut

Game Of Thrones, the American fantasy drama television series is all set to mark its stage debut.

Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) has declared a new theatrical version called Game Of Thrones: The Mad King that will be released this summer in Stratford up Avon.

According to A Song of Ice and Fire by George R. R. Martin, the play is adapted by a playwright Duncan Macmillan and directed by Dominic Cooke.

The novel is set over ten years earlier than the action of the first saga, and will take place in the form of “a lavish banquet on the eve of a jousting tournament.”

Moreover, the main focus will be on a treason plot against the so-called Mad King in Westeros.

Martin was pleased by the adaptation, which he said, “For my work to now be adapted for the stage is something I did not expect but welcome with great enthusiasm and excitement.”

He also included that theatre provides a meeting point of the imagination of mine and the audience and hopefully they do make something magical.

The story-telling of Martin was described by Duncan Macmillan and Dominic Cooke as such as to be Shakespearean in its magnitude and its subjects.

The initial television adaptation was made in 2011-2019 and gave rise to prequels such as House of the Dragon.

The first sale of priority tickets will be made on April 14, and the public booking will be made later in the month.