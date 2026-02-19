Game of Thrones expands as The Mad King arrives this summer

Fans of Game of Thrones are in for something completely new this summer. The Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) has announced a theatrical adaptation called Game of Thrones: The Mad King, set to debut in Stratford-upon-Avon.

The play is based on George R. R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire, but it goes back in time, over ten years before the events of the original saga. It’s staged as a lavish banquet on the eve of a jousting tournament, with the spotlight on a treason plot against the infamous Mad King in Westeros.

According to the creators, the story naturally lends itself to the theatre. Duncan Macmillan adapted the work for the stage, and Dominic Cooke is directing. Both have described Martin’s storytelling as Shakespearean in its grandeur and the depth of its characters, so it makes sense that the Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) would want to tackle it.

Martin himself seemed thrilled about the stage version, noting that the theatre allows his imagination to meet that of the audience in a completely new way, and he hopes the production will feel magical.

For those who loved the TV adaptation of Game of Thrones from 2011 to 2019 — and even prequels like House of the Dragon — this will be a completely different experience. The series’ sprawling intrigue and epic scale are being condensed for the stage, but with the same sense of high stakes and political tension that made fans obsessed.

Tickets will go on priority sale on April 14, with public bookings opening later in the month. The Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) promises a theatrical feast for fans, and early buzz suggests it could be one of the most talked-about productions of the year.

It’s not often that Game of Thrones lands on a stage rather than a screen, so this will be fascinating to see — how do you condense kings, betrayals, and dragons into a theatre space? Whatever happens, the Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) seems confident it’s going to be epic.

With Game of Thrones returning in this form, it’s clear the saga isn’t done surprising us. From screen to stage, the Mad King’s story is about to get a whole new kind of life — and fans are already buzzing with excitement.