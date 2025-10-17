‘Game of Thrones’ star Anthony Boyle joins race to become the next James Bond

A new contender has emerged in the race to become the next James Bond, as previous favorite James Norton has ruled himself out of the role, saying he believes he’s too old to portray 007.

Anthony Boyle, the House Of Guinness star, is the most recent actor to play the next role of James Bond in the upcoming instalment of the franchise.

According to The Mirror, the bookies at Ladbrokes sent the Belfast-born actor straight in at 10/1 in the odds, making him as the fifth favourite to be the next 007.

Anthony Boyle, who plays eldest Guinness son Arthur in the Netflix series, began his acting career in 2013 with training at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama.

Lifestyle News – Latest Entertainment News, Celebrity Gossip

He graduated with a BA in acting in 2016 and went on to play notable roles like Scorpius Malfoy in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child before taking on television roles in Game of Thrones, Derry Girls and Say Nothing.

Other rumored contenders for the role include Callum Turner, Henry Cavill, Harris Dickinson, Tom Holland, Theo James and Jack Lowden.

In August, Amazon MGM Studios announced that the script will be written by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight.