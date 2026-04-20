Game of Thrones Star Charles Dance to joins 'The Batman' sequel

The Batman: Part II is continuing to build its star-studded cast, with Charles Dance reportedly in talks to join the highly anticipated sequel.

According to industry reports, the Game of Thrones actor is being considered for the role of Harvey Dent’s father, adding a new layer to the storyline surrounding Gotham’s future district attorney. While details of the character remain under wraps, the potential casting signals a deeper exploration of Dent’s backstory in the upcoming film.

Robert Pattinson is set to reprise his role as Batman, with Matt Reeves returning to direct. Reeves has also co-written the script with Mattson Tomlin, continuing the darker, grounded tone established in the 2022 original.

The first film proved to be a major success, earning more than $770 million at the global box office and introducing audiences to a gritty version of Gotham City. It also featured standout performances from a strong ensemble cast, including Colin Farrell as the Penguin and Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman.

Dance, best known for his commanding role as Tywin Lannister in Game of Thrones, brings a wealth of experience to the project if the deal is finalized. His addition would further elevate the sequel’s already high-profile lineup.

The film is expected to begin production in the coming months, following earlier delays that pushed its release date. DC Studios has not commented on the casting reports.

The Batman: Part II is currently slated for release in October 2027.