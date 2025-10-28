'Game of Thrones' star ties the knot: Sophie Turner and others extend heartfelt wishes

The king of Game of Thrones’ six kingdoms is finally married!

Isaac Hempstead Wright, the actor who brought crippled Bran Stark to life in the blockbuster HBO television series, has exchanged the vows over the weekend.

The 26-year-old actor, who largely shifted his focus from acting to studying neuroscience, took to his Instagram account to share a series of photos from his intimate London ceremony.

In the heartwarming images, the nwely-wed couple was seen emerging from the ceremony with a festive shower of confetti from their loved ones.

“The best person I have ever met, the best day of my life, the best friends and family we could ever ask for. What a day, what a life – I love you M,” he sweetly wrote along the carousel of photos.

Isaac Hempstead further added. “An enormous thank you to everyone who made the day so special.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Isaac Hempstead Wright (@isaachwright)

Following his post, the actor received tons of heartfelt wishes from their loved ones including the fellow-cast members of Game of Thrones.

His on-screen sister, Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark), gushed, “Congratulations Isaaaaaac!!!!!!”

Meanwhile, John Bradley, (Samwell Tarly) wrote, “Oh MATE!! Congratulations!”

Other Game of Thrones’ actors, including Nathalie Emmanuel (Missandei), Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister), Gwendoline Christie (Brienne of Tarth), Dean-Charles Chapman (Tommen Baratheon and Martyn Lannister), and Lino Facioli (Robin Arryn), also extended their heartfelt congratulations.

Isaac Hempstead Wright earned a Young Artist Award nomination as Best Young Supporting Actor in a TV Series for his role in Game of Thrones.