‘Ganapath’ teaser: Tiger Shroff fights evil in futuristic drama

The official teaser of ‘Ganapath’, starring debut co-stars Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon, was released earlier this week.

The less-than-two-minute long, action-packed and VFX-loaded teaser video of ‘Ganapath’ was unveiled earlier this week, after being delayed from the original slate, due to the release of ‘Tiger 3’ teaser of Salman Khan.

In the intense and gripping teaser, set in the hope-lacking dystopian future, Shroff appears as the titular ‘Ganapath’ – the mercenary who fights off against evils and takes challenges in the boxing ring.

The clip briefly features Sanon as the fierce fighter, Jassi, while the veteran Amitabh Bachchan appears as what looks like the wise, old mentor of Ganapath.

Watch the teaser here:

The sports action flick marks the sophomore collaboration of the debut co-stars Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon (of ‘Heropanti’), along with the celebrated superstar Bachchan and rising actor Elli Avram.

As per the synopsis, ‘Ganapath’, set in a dystopian future of 2070 A.D., follows ‘a relentless and skilled vigilante [Shroff], who embarks on a mission to dismantle a powerful criminal empire that has gripped the city in fear’ and becomes a symbol of hope for the oppressed.

Written and directed by the eminent Bollywood filmmaker Vikas Bahl, known for films like ‘Queen’ and ‘Super 30’, ‘Ganapath’ is boasted as India’s first dystopian film. He also co-produced the title under his banner Good Co., in association with Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh of Pooja Entertainment.

After being delayed from its original release schedule, ‘Ganapath’ is slated for theatrical pan-Indian release on October 20, across five languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

