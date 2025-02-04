web analytics
Gandapur confirms PTI’s contacts, talks with establishment

TOP NEWS

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur has said that the PTI’s formal contacts with the powers-that-be started after October 4.

“The Army Chief asked to sit with the federal government,” KP CM said.

Chief Minister KP said that everyone has to be taken onboard over the issue of the delegation to Afghanistan.

“It is good that the PTI’s founder has wrote a letter to the Army Chief, we will see what the reply comes from him,” Gandapur said.

“Our formal communication was begun on October 04. It was suggested to sit with the party’s founder for talks,” Gandapur said. “There was a suggestion to shift the founder to Nathia Gali, Governor House, Bani Galla or the Chief Minister’s House”, KP chief minister said.

“If you have to talk with me to hold talks here, PTI’s founder insisted,” Gandapur shared.

Ali Amin Gandapur said that he will meet the PTI’s founder and the establishment again to settle the matters. “We have to talk about our mandate, we will snatch our right from them,” he said.

KP CM also said that the Army Chief has assured to summon the National Finance Commission (NFC) meeting. “Owing to this assurance, I didn’t take the matter to the court,” he added.

