Gandapur opposes launching an operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur has said, he will not allow any operation in the province.

In an interview Gandapur said that such security operations used to bring no benefit but even inflict losses.

Ali Amin Gandapur said that the parliament’s national security committee didn’t discuss political matters or the issue of the PTI’s founder.

“Khawaja Asif, Faisal Vawda and Talal Chaudhry are saying, I am hand in glove with the military. Are they want to say that interacting the military is treason,” KP CM posed question. “What they want to prove, that I am a traitor,” he asked.

“I have good relations with the Army Chief, he has always supported for the rights of our province,” the chief minister said.

Gandapur said, “I am not in favour of sending back the Afghan citizens in Pakistan to home like hordes of animals”. “Why don’t you give them Pakistan’s citizenship, if they request for it?”