Gandapur’s absence demoralised PTI workers: Atif Khan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Atif Khan said that Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur’s absence demoralised party workers during their protest at Islamabad’s D-Chowk.

In an exclusive interview with ARY News, Atif Khan said that there was no clear message from the party leadership regarding the protest strategy on October 4.

“The leadership should have clarified its further course of action after the workers reached D-Chowk. The workers should have been communicated clearly to hold just a protest or stage a sit-in,” Atif Khan added.

He said that after all that, the PTI workers are disappointed. Expressing concerns over the party’s current trajectory, Atif Khan said that currently they are lacking clear direction and decision-making.

To a question, he said the PTI cannot be eliminated by the forces who want to do so. “Eventually, stakeholders will have to negotiate and find a way forward with the PTI.”

When asked about potential deals, Atif Khan responded, “Deals are made for personal gain, while the right path is for the country’s benefit.”

Regarding the PTI’s current leadership, Atif Khan voiced his dissatisfaction, stating, “Everyone in the party is playing a double game; those who meet in Adiala Jail (with Imran Khan) discuss unnecessary matters.”

To another query, Atif Khan said that the government will not last long for sure.

Earlier on Friday, the PTI announced another protest demonstration at Islamabad’s D-Chowk on October 15, the day when Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit is set to kick-off.

The announcement was made after PTI’s political committee meeting. Sheikh Waqas Akram, the party’s central information secretary, posted on X that a ‘powerful’ protest would be held on October 15 at D-Chowk in Islamabad.

He also announced that the PTI’s protests in Punjab have been called off. Sheikh Waqas Akram also called for the release of PTI workers, leaders, and MPAs detained in Punjab.

The PTI demanded an end to ‘unlawful’ raids and arrests by the federal and Punjab governments. The PTI central information secretary said that the PTI chairman’s life is under threat due to the government’s actions, which have ‘stripped’ him of basic human rights.