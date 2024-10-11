PTI announces protest at D-Chowk on October 15

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) announced another protest demonstration at Islamabad’s D-Chowk on October 15, the day when Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit is set to kick-off, ARY News reported.

The announcement was made after PTI’s political committee meeting. Sheikh Waqas Akram, the party’s central information secretary, posted on X that a ‘powerful’ protest would be held on October 15 at D-Chowk in Islamabad.

He also announced that the PTI’s protests in Punjab have been called off. Sheikh Waqas Akram also called for the release of PTI workers, leaders, and MPAs detained in Punjab.

The PTI demanded an end to ‘unlawful’ raids and arrests by the federal and Punjab governments. The PTI central information secretary said that the PTI chairman’s life is under threat due to the government’s actions, which have ‘stripped’ him of basic human rights.

Sheikh Waqas Akram also accused the government of oppression and violence, stating that they will not back down.

“The entire Pakistan will take to the streets on October 15, if Imran Khan is not granted access to basic rights, family, and party leaders,” he added.

It is to be noted here that the SCO summit is going to be held in Islamabad on October 15 and 16.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, referring to the PTI protest, said that the allegations were hurled against the government and attempts were made to create chaos at a time when the Chinese Premier was about to pay a bilateral visit and a Saudi delegation.

PM Shehbaz while calling the recent protest of PTI a replica of the 2014 sit-in by the party said the repeat of “gory tale” would not be allowed at any cost

“Such incidents are a replica of 2014-15 incidents when a sit-in was staged for months and was not called off despite the announcement of the Chinese president’s visit to Pakistan without bothering about its impact on the country’s image and national economy… We will not allow it to be repeated. We will not tolerate it at any rate, at any cost. This is my promise. I will not let it happen,” the prime minister vowed.