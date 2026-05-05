KOLKATA: Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of rigging assembly elections in Assam and West Bengal, alleging large-scale manipulation with the support of the Election Commission, Indian media reported.

Speaking to the media, Banerjee, who heads the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), claimed the BJP had “looted” more than 100 seats in West Bengal and described the Election Commission as “the BJP’s commission.”

“More than 100 seats have been looted. Do you think this is a victory? It is an immoral victory, not a moral one,” she said, adding that actions by the Election Commission, central forces, and the federal leadership were “totally illegal.”

Banerjee also alleged serious irregularities at a counting centre, claiming violence broke out after 3 pm and that she was physically assaulted. She further alleged that CCTV cameras were switched off and that her party’s polling agents were denied entry despite prior assurances from district authorities.

#WATCH | Kolkata | West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee says, “More than 100 seats BJP looted. The Election Commission is the BJP’s commission. I complained to the CO and also Manoj Agrawal, but they are not doing anything. Do you think this is a victory? It is an immoral victory, not… pic.twitter.com/q0zelygU23 — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2026

“From 3 pm onwards, they started beating us. I was hit. CCTV was switched off, and none of our agents was allowed inside,” she said, adding that officials later became unavailable despite repeated complaints.

According to reported results, the BJP is on course for a significant victory in West Bengal, leading or having won 204 seats. In contrast, the TMC has won 44 seats and is leading in 37 others.

The Indian National Congress is projected to secure only two seats, while smaller parties, including the Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP), have won two seats. The All India Secular Front and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) are leading in one seat each.

Vote counting took place on Monday for assembly elections in multiple states, including Assam, West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry, with the BJP also showing improved performance in Kerala.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi echoed Banerjee’s allegations, claiming that elections in Assam and West Bengal were “stolen” with the backing of the Election Commission.

“Assam and Bengal are clear cases of elections being stolen by the BJP with the support of the EC. We agree with Mamata ji. More than 100 seats were stolen in Bengal,” he said in a statement on social media.

Gandhi further alleged that similar tactics had been used in previous elections, including in Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, and during the 2024 general elections.

“This is a playbook we have seen before,” he said, accusing the BJP of undermining democratic institutions.

The Congress leader also claimed that the ruling party was eroding the credibility of institutions meant to safeguard democracy. “Stealing elections, stealing institutions — what other option is left now?” he added.