Gang busted for fake marriages in Lahore

LAHORE: Police busted a “fake marriage” racket on Sunday with the arrest of four members including a bride and a Nikah Khawan, ARY News reported.

Organized Crime Unit Lahore of Punjab Police conducted a raid in the Defence area where it arrested a criminal gang who looted families after luring them into marrying.

DSP OCU Raees Ahmed Khan said the gang consists of 4 members including a bride and a Nikah Khawan.

He detailed that the gang used to marry off their female member to affluent families, and then two male members would go to the groom’s house the next day to rob it. The gang would take groom’s family hostage and run away with the bride.

They have confessed to several robberies while hefty amounts of cash, gold ornaments and bridal dress have been recovered from their possession, police said.

Earlier, A group of men running a sham marriage network in Orangi Town wherein they duped women into marrying has been detained by the police.

The group allegedly defrauded the women into marrying only so they can swindle and abandon them later. On the information of the group captured earlier, the police successfully nabbed the prime suspect Nasir who have allegedly married many women and fleeced them.

The police presented him in the court today which sent the detained suspect to jail on a 14-day judicial remand.

Upon his ushering in the court hearing, one of the victim women, still married to him, slapped across his face on their interaction and accused that the suspect married her in 2014 using fake marriage certificate and asked for Rs800,000 for a business venture.

She said that after the Rs800,000 swindle he ran away and never returned.