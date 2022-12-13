Gang circulating fake currency notes busted in Lahore

LAHORE: Police busted a gang in Lahore that is allegedly involved in circulating fake currency notes in different parts of the country, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The officials of the Ghalib Market police station arrested four accused who were allegedly circulating counterfeit currency notes in Lahore. The officials also recovered fake currency notes worth millions.

According to the police, the accused men have mastery in printing fake currency notes of Rs1,000 and Rs5,000 which are difficult to be traced.

Police said that the suspects are associated with the printing sector. They added that the suspects had printed a huge quantity of counterfeit banknotes.

Police said that the suspects were running their illegal business of fake banknotes for two years and they usually target small cities in the country.

In November, Karachi police had arrested an alleged fraudster from the Gulistan-e-Johar area for spreading fake currency notes in the local markets.

The arrested man was identified as Akbar Sher. Police recovered fake banknotes of US and Pakistani currency. Police said that the accused was involved in trading of counterfeit currency notes and used to spread fake banknotes in local markets.

During the interrogation, the arrested man revealed that he spread fake banknotes of Rs500, Rs1,000 and Rs5,000 in Karachi’s local markets, shops and petrol pumps. Police said that an organised gang was also involved in selling fake US currency notes in small markets.

The police officials told the media that the gang members transported the fake banknotes from other provinces to Karachi and raids are being conducted to nab other members of the gang.

