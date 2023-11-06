Gang forcing kids into begging busted in Shikarpur

SHIKARPUR: Police arrested a member of an organised gang involved in forcing children into begging after abduction and rape in Shikarpur, ARY News reported on Monday.

Shikarpur police conducted a raid near Town Chak and recovered an 11-year-old child Ali Abbas. The recovered boy was belonging to Bahawalpur.

The child told the police investigators that he was subjected to rape by his abductors who forced him to beg in the streets after injecting drugs.

Related: SHC orders action against mafia using children in beggary

He revealed that 15 more children were still in the captivity of the gang who had been forced into beggary.

The police spokesperson said that raids are being conducted to arrest other members of the gang.

The arrested member told the police that his accomplices and abducted children were present in Sadiqabad.