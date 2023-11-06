24.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, November 7, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

Gang forcing kids into begging busted in Shikarpur

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

SHIKARPUR: Police arrested a member of an organised gang involved in forcing children into begging after abduction and rape in Shikarpur, ARY News reported on Monday.

Shikarpur police conducted a raid near Town Chak and recovered an 11-year-old child Ali Abbas. The recovered boy was belonging to Bahawalpur.

The child told the police investigators that he was subjected to rape by his abductors who forced him to beg in the streets after injecting drugs.

Related: SHC orders action against mafia using children in beggary

He revealed that 15 more children were still in the captivity of the gang who had been forced into beggary.

The police spokesperson said that raids are being conducted to arrest other members of the gang.

The arrested member told the police that his accomplices and abducted children were present in Sadiqabad.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.