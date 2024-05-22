Gang ‘involved’ in child abuse busted in Karachi

KARACHI: The police on Wednesday busted a gang ‘involved’ in sexually abusing children in Karachi’s Orangi Town and recovered three minors, ARY News reported.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Orangi Town said that three gang members were apprehended while as many children have been recovered by the police.

The SP said that the gang used to lure children with Rs 200-300 and sexually abuse them. The suspects were also involved in recording the children’s videos and supplying them in the area.

The police officer said that the investigation began when a child went missing on May 11. The interrogation in the case led to the discovery of the gang’s activities.

The SP said that one of the suspects named Nisar used to lure children from gaming zones and take them to their hideout. The gang members subjected the children to sexual abuse and supplied them to others as well.

The police officer said that the gang mostly lured children aged 12 to 14 years.

According to police, the suspects used to take the children from one place to another by wearing a helmet of an online motorcycle service to dodge the law enforcers.