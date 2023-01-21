Gang kidnapping people using honey trap active in Sindh and Punjab

KARACHI: To protect citizens from being scammed and Kidnapping by criminal groups using honey trap, the Sindh Police has begun a warning campaign for people of Sindh, ARY News reported.

In the city of Kashmore and Gothki the bandits posing as women on voice calls lured men into meeting them and then kidnapping them for ransom.

The Sindh police department has placed banners on the provincial borders of pas well as a public service announcement was made in public buses advising people to avoid such friendships on phone or social media platforms such as Facebook and save themselves from potential scams or abductions.

The campaign is specifically aimed at male individuals who are easily get victimized by the culprits.

Punjab police also started a campaign to protect the citizens from honey trap. The police successfully saved at least 60 individuals.

