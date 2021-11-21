Gang of 14 Chicago thieves rob $120,000 in brazen daylight

A gang of 14 thieves robbed about $120,00 worth of merchandise in broad daylight from a store in Chicago’s Louis Vuitton area, police said.

Shocking video shows the gang entering the store at the Oak Brook Center one at a time on Thursday after an armed guard went on a short break.

Once they were all inside, the thieves pulled out trash bags from their coats and jumped to every corner of the store, stuffing their bags full of designer products.

Some of the thieves took everything they could carry by hand, and in seconds, they all ran out of the store, located about 18 miles west of downtown Chicago.

So far this year in Chicago, thefts have seen a 14 percent spike, jumping to 11,093 from 9,424 in 2020.

The guard at the luxury story quickly returned to the scene and tried to stop the gang, but they got away in three separate vehicles, Oak Brook Police told Fox News.

Officers were able to find one of the vehicles, a Dodge Charger, on Friday, which had been reported stolen last month in Chicago.

The other two vehicles were believed to be a silver Lincoln MKZ and a red sports car.

Oak Brook Police Chief James Kruger said police now have vehicle and license information on the suspects. ‘We’re nailing down all those leads now, our detectives are out working those leads,’ he told Fox.

