Gang robs Rs 20 million, 80 tola gold from Orangi Town house

KARACHI: Around 20 million rupees, 70 to 80 tola gold and other valuables plundered from a house in in Orangi Town number 5 here, ARY News reported on Sunday.

“The robbers, in police uniform as well as plain clothed entered in house and taken the family members as hostage,” complainant Amir Baig said.

“They entered in house at 2:20am in the night and after taking the family hostage started plundering valuables, and fled from the house at around 4:00am,” aggrieved citizen said.

The robbers plundered around 20 million rupees, 70 to 80 tola gold and other valuables, citizen said.

“They also taken two brothers with them and dropped them at Baloch Pull.”

He said the robbers had arrived in police mobile, a Vigo, Mehran car and motorbikes adding that the number of armed robbers was above 15. “We have wholesale sanitary business, having money from shopkeepers at home,” he further said.

Police officials have said that they have contacted the affected family and inquiring into factual evidence of the crime.

“The crime scene unit of police also being sent,” an official said adding that the accused will be arrested soon.

The family members have been summoned to register the case of the robbery, he added.