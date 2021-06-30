Gang selling stolen motorcycles busted in Karachi

KARACHI: The police on Wednesday busted a bike lifting gang in Karachi and arrested its seven members in Karachi’s Kharadar, reported ARY News.

According to SSP City Sarfaraz Nawaz, seven members of the gang were held in a successful action carried out by Kharadar police and six snatched motorcycles and three chasis were also recovered from their custody.

The gang was wanted to police in bike lifting cases that were being reported from Bolton Market, Kharadar and Jama Cloth. The gang was selling the lifted bikes to a scrap dealer named Ali Bhutto for Rs3,000 each.

The scrap dealer use to sell the parts of lifted bikes in the market. The gang head named Abdul Rehman alias Dada, scrap dealer Ali Bhutto and others have been taken into custody.

Further investigation from the members of the gang taken into custody was underway.

Back in the month of April, Clifton police had arrested ‘youngest ever’ motorcycle lifters during a raid conducted in Karachi.

Police nabbed Shahid and Suleiman aged only 10 years who were said to be the youngest ever motorcycle lifters caught by the law enforcers, said Superintendent Police Clifton.

SP Clifton Shahai Aziz had said that a mechanic was also arrested after being spotted by the arrested lifters. “The kids are specialised in stealing motorcycles,” she added.

She added that the duo stole up to six motorcycles and they were arrested with help of CCTV footage. Three motorcycles were recovered.

“The stolen bikes were sold out to a mechanic, Saddam,” Aziz added.