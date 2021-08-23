Gang smuggling, selling drugs used to treat Covid-19 patients busted

ISLAMABAD: The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (Drap) claimed on Monday to have busted a gang involved in smuggling and selling drugs used to treat Covid-19 patients, reported ARY News.

According to the CEO of the drug regulator, the Drap along with the Punjab Drug Control Unit arrested a member of the gang during a joint raid at a private hospital.

Drap CEO Dr Asim said the man had come to the health facility to deliver drugs to a patient when he was nabbed. Various smuggled drugs, including Actemra, Prevenar vaccine, and Amphotericin injection, were seized from the gang.

The raid was carried out on a tip-off. The gang would smuggle drugs into the country and then sell them at prices far higher than their official ones.

They used to sell one dose of Actemra injection for Rs100,000 to Rs150,000, though the drug’s official price is Rs60,000, the CEO said.