web analytics
32.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, October 17, 2024
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

Gang stealing cars for ransom active in Karachi

Afzal Khan
By Afzal Khan
|

TOP NEWS

Afzal Khan
Afzal Khan
Afzal Khan serves as crime reporter for ARY News Karachi

KARACHI: A shocking incident was reported from Karachi, where a gang of thieves demanded ransom from the owners of the stolen vehicles to deliver the car back, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to reports, a citizen named Imran had his car stolen from the Korangi area on October 11 and just four days later, on October 15, he received a call from an unknown number demanding a ransom for the vehicle’s return.

The caller, posing as a policeman, instructed him to transfer money to an online banking account in exchange for the car.

On the other hand, the Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) has been unable to recover more than 10 percent of stolen vehicles this year, with many cases now involving ransom demands which they termed only as scam calls.

Despite having CCTV footage of the theft, the AVLC has made no significant progress in recovering the victim’s vehicle.

After reporting the ransom demand to the authorities, the accused switched off the number, further complicating the investigation.

The police officials in a statement asserted that such scams are becoming increasingly common, with victims receiving ransom calls even after their vehicles have been stolen.

The police suspect that many of these ransom demands are made by opportunistic fraudsters who exploit victims’ desperation.

The AVLC, while acknowledging the issue, has yet to find effective solutions to either recover stolen vehicles or track down those making the extortion calls.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.