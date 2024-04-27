Gang war commander acquitted in police station attack case

KARACHI: A judicial magistrate acquitted notorious Lyari gang war commander Mulla Nisar in Kalakot police station attack case, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The prosecution failed to prove case against Mulla Nisar 12 years after 2012 attack.

The judicial magistrate’s court acquitted the accused over lack of evidence against him.

The defence counsel pleaded to the court to acquit the accused from the case.

Prosecution had charged that accused Mulla Nisar had attacked the police station along with accomplices after killing of a gang war operative.

“The gang war accused resorted to heavy firing, interfered in government duty and harassed policemen,” prosecution said in its chargesheet.

It is to be mentioned here that the Lyari gang war kingpin Uzair Baloch has been acquitted by courts in scores of the cases of heinous crimes’ including kidnapping and murder after prosecution failed to produce evidence against his involvement in the crime, to prove charges against him.

Uzair Baloch, a main character of the gang war in Lyari and some other parts of Karachi, facing over 70 cases of crimes and has been acquitted in 35 of them by courts, mostly owing to the failure of the prosecution to bring effective evidence against him.