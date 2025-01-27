Police uncover new CCTV footage in Garden children missing case

KARACHI: A new CCTV footage has emerged in the case of two minor boys, Ali and Aliyan, who has been missing from the Garden area of Karachi since January 15, ARY News reported.

The footage, obtained by the police, has raised doubts about the authenticity of the first CCTV footage. According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Arif Aziz, the new footage shows the two boys standing outside a clinic with a man and a woman on a motorcycle. The footage, recorded at 11:22 am, appears to show the boys willingly accompanying the couple.

However, the parents of the missing boys have denied that the children in the footage are their sons. The parents had earlier reported that their children went missing around 12 pm.

According to police, they police are investigating the case from all angles, using technical support and sniffer dogs to search for the missing boys. The police have also questioned several individuals suspected by the parents.

Meanwhile, a security alert has been issued to all police stations in Karachi, directing them to immediately respond to reports of missing children. Schools and madrasas have also been advised to ensure the safe release of children to their parents or authorized individuals.

The case has raised concerns about the safety of children in Karachi, with many calling for increased vigilance and security measures to prevent such incidents.

Read More: Garden children missing case takes new turn

Two children, five-year-old Aliyan and six-year-old Ali Raza, went missing In Karachi’s Garden area while playing outside their houses in Karachi’s Garden neighborhood six days ago and their whereabouts are still a mystery despite continuous police attempts.

On January 15, Aliyan’s mother, Zainab, discovered her son missing when she got home from work at a gym. When she asked, Younis, Aliyan’s father, told her that the boy had gone outside to play.

After starting to look, Zainab found out from a neighbour that their son Ali had also gone outside to play with Aliyan and had not come back.

A CCTV footage showed a man and woman on a motorcycle accompanied by two children. The children appeared to be in a semi-conscious state.