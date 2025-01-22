Garden children missing case takes new turn

KARACHI: The missing case of two Karachi children, Aliyan and Ali Raza, whose whereabouts are unknown since January 15, took a new turn on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

CCTV footage showed a man and a woman on a motorcycle with two children with them. However, it has now been revealed that the children on the motorcycle were actually the couple’s own kids.

According to the police, the parents of the missing children were also unable to identify the kids in the CCTV footage. Efforts are underway to trace the motorcycle’s registration number.

A joint operation by the Garden police and rescue teams is ongoing to search for the missing children. The teams are scouring nullahs, water tanks, and other locations.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Arif Aziz said that search operations are being conducted in various areas of Lyari, including the Lyari River and surrounding neighborhoods. Technical assistance is also being provided to aid in the search.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) South Asad Raza said that around 50 CCTV footages have been collected from nearby areas, and the police started working on the case as soon as it was reported. The CCTV footage is being scanned, and eyewitnesses are being interviewed.

While talking to the ARY News, the parents of the missing children said although police are cooperating, still there has been no development in the recovery of their children.

They denied receiving any phone call for ransom, saying they don’t suspect anyone in particular.

The grieving parents demanded police to recover their children as soon as possible. The father of Aaliyan said that the suspect motorcyclist on CCTV is a stranger in the area.

DIG South Asad Raza has formed a 5-member committee to investigate the case, and they have arrested at least three suspects so far.

Two children, five-year-old Aliyan and six-year-old Ali Raza, went missing In Karachi’s Garden area while playing outside their houses in Karachi’s Garden neighborhood six days ago and their whereabouts are still a mystery despite continuous police attempts.

On January 15, Aliyan’s mother, Zainab, discovered her son missing when she got home from work at a gym. When she asked, Younis, Aliyan’s father, told her that the boy had gone outside to play.

After starting to look, Zainab found out from a neighbour that their son Ali had also gone outside to play with Aliyan and had not come back.

A CCTV footage showed a man and woman on a motorcycle accompanied by two children. The children appeared to be in a semi-conscious state.