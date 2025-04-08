Karachi matric board exams begin

KARACHI: The annual matric exams in Karachi commenced on Tuesday under strict security measures, ARY News reported.

As per details, around 380,000 students from both science and general groups, including regular and private candidates, are appearing in matric exams.

The law enforcement agencies have been notified to enforce Section 144 around examination centres to maintain order and prevent any malpractice during the exams.

Authorities have issued clear directives stating that any kind of electronic device or mobile phone found within the examination centres will be confiscated immediately.

The Chairman of the Matric Board confirmed that all concerned departments have been issued letters to ensure foolproof arrangements for the smooth conduct of the exams.

Additionally, photocopying machines in the vicinity of the examination centres will remain closed during exam hours to prevent any misuse.

The Board has also requested K-Electric to ensure uninterrupted power supply during the examinations to avoid any inconvenience for students.

Earlier, the Controller of Matriculation Examinations Karachi, Zaheeruddin Bhutto, issued a stern warning to candidates, advising them to refrain from joining WhatsApp groups during the examination period.

He stated that action would be taken against those circulating examination papers on social media platforms, including WhatsApp groups.

Strict measures have been introduced to curb cheating during the matric exams, and any individuals found involved in leaking papers through WhatsApp will face legal action under the Cybercrime Act, Bhutto said in his warning ahead of matric exams commencement.