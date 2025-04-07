Matric exams: Karachi students warned against joining WhatsApp groups

Karachi students have been warned against joining WhatsApp groups during matric exams in the city, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per details, the Controller of Matriculation Examinations Karachi, Zaheeruddin Bhutto, has issued a stern warning to candidates, advising them to refrain from joining WhatsApp groups during the examination period.

He stated that action would be taken against those circulating examination papers on social media platforms, including WhatsApp groups.

The authorities have decided to involve the FIA Cybercrime Wing to tackle such violations effectively.

Strict measures have been introduced to curb cheating during the matric exams, and any individuals found involved in leaking papers through WhatsApp will face legal action under the Cybercrime Act, Bhutto said in his warning ahead of matric exams commencement.

Furthermore, the Controller clarified that admins and members of any group involved in sharing examination material will not be spared. Candidates have been strictly instructed to avoid becoming part of any such groups.

He further added that if, during the exams, any student is added to a WhatsApp group, they should immediately exit the group to avoid legal consequences.

The annual matriculation examinations for classes 9 and 10 under the Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) will officially begin on April 8, 2025.

According to Bhutto around 379,000 students are expected to participate in this major academic exercise being conducted across the city under strict supervision.