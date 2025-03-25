Authorities announce grace marks for Karachi Inter students who failed exams

KARACHI: The Sindh Assembly’s parliamentary committee has decided to award grace marks to first-year intermediate students in Karachi who failed their annual exams, ARY News reports on Tuesday.

This decision follows a report from a fact-finding committee, led by Dr. Sarosh Lodi, which raised concerns regarding the procedures and administrative structure of the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK).

The Sindh Assembly’s parliamentary committee held a meeting regarding Karachi Inter students’ exam probe.

After the committee’s meeting, Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah stated that the fact-finding committee, headed by Dr. Sarosh Lodi, had submitted an investigation report on the first-year exam results of BIEK. The report questioned several aspects of the board’s procedures and administration.

In light of the findings, Sardar Shah announced that grace marks would be granted to students who had failed their exams.

He emphasized that there was clear evidence of injustice toward these students, pointing out that their matriculation marks were good but had significantly decreased in their first-year results.

Sindh Education Minister said that students will receive 15% grace marks in Physics and Mathematics, while 20% grace marks will be given in Chemistry.

This move aims to address the injustice done to students who performed well in their matric exams but saw a significant drop in their first-year intermediate results.

The minister assured that the board’s structure and exam format would be revised, and action would be taken against those responsible for the students’ failure.