Committee finalises report on Karachi inter-board exams issue

KARACHI: The committee investigating the Karachi inter-board examinations issue has finalised the report on the latest drop in the students’ results, ARY News reported, citing sources.

The investigative committee was formed after several students failed in the pre-engineering and pre-medical groups of intermediate examinations.

The drop in the results triggered widespread condemnation as students alleged injustice in marking and grading.

Following the protests, BIEK Chairman Ameer Qadri was sacked while students were asked to submit scrutiny forms to review their papers.

An investigation committee, led by Government College Johar Principal Naeem Khalid, was also formed to review the students’ grading process.

According to sources, the committee has finalised the report and will soon submit it to the Karachi inter-board chairman.

The committee has found no evidence of injustice to Karachi students in the marking and grading system, sources said.

As per sources, the 21-member committee checked as many as 250 paper sheets of students, and discovered that the checkers have not carried out any wrongdoing while giving marks to students.

It is worth noting here that controversy erupted when the Karachi inter-board students alleged that that their results were ‘deliberately’ been made extremely disappointing.

According to students, those who secured more than 80 to 85 percent in matriculation were given less than 50 percent marks while several also failed in many subjects.