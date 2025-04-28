Traffic plan unveiled for foreign dignitary’s visit to Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Traffic Police revealed a traffic plan for the capital city in view of the visit of a foreign dignitary on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

According to the Islamabad Traffic Police, the Srinagar Highway will remain temporarily closed at specific timings to ensure the dignitary’s safe passage.

The Srinagar Highway will be closed from 1 am to 2 am, 3:30 am to 4:30 am, and 7 am to 9 am and citizens are advised to use alternative routes, including service roads connected to the highway.

Meanwhile, the motorists heading to Blue Area, Sector F-6, and F-7 can use the H-8 underpass. While those traveling to Sector I and Sector H can use the Rawalpindi Peshawar Road or IJP Road and service roads.

The Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) said that traffic police personnel will be stationed at various locations to guide citizens and ensure smooth traffic flow.