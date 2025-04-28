web analytics
28.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, April 29, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Traffic plan unveiled for foreign dignitary’s visit to Islamabad

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Traffic Police revealed a traffic plan for the capital city in view of the visit of a foreign dignitary on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

According to the Islamabad Traffic Police, the Srinagar Highway will remain temporarily closed at specific timings to ensure the dignitary’s safe passage.

The Srinagar Highway will be closed from 1 am to 2 am, 3:30 am to 4:30 am, and 7 am to 9 am and citizens are advised to use alternative routes, including service roads connected to the highway.

Meanwhile, the motorists heading to Blue Area, Sector F-6, and F-7 can use the H-8 underpass. While those traveling to Sector I and Sector H can use the Rawalpindi Peshawar Road or IJP Road and service roads.

The Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) said that traffic police personnel will be stationed at various locations to guide citizens and ensure smooth traffic flow.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

Will Trump Tariffs Rattle World Economy and harm US interests in long run ?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.