Traceable vehicle parking tickets introduced in Lahore

LAHORE: Lahore Parking Company has introduced traceable parking tickets, a noteworthy step toward refining parking management and eradicating fake parking slips.



By this new system, transparency and accountability in parking fee collection will be ensured.

The recent parking tickets will have main identifiers such as QR codes, serial numbers, location details, and the worker’s name and ID.

These features will let citizens verify the legitimacy of their parking slips and ensure that fees are properly accounted for.

To facilitate customer support, Lahore Parking Company (LPC) has provided multiple communication channels, including email, a toll-free helpline, and WhatsApp.

Moreover, the traceable parking tickets will be colour-coded for easy identification, blue slips for motorcycles and green slips for vehicles.

The initiative follows recommendations from a three-member committee comprising CFO Muhammad Sherdil, Operations Manager Faizan ul Haq, and Planning Manager Salman Latif.

The proposal has been approved by the CEO of Lahore Parking Company, and the new ticketing system is scheduled for rollout in the first week of May 2025.

This move is part of LPC’s ongoing efforts to enhance public trust in parking services and streamline parking management across Lahore.

