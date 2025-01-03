Karachi intermediate board chairman sacked after results controversy

KARACHI: Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) Chairman Ameer Qadri has been sacked following a recently sparked controversy after the results, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued here, Ameer Qadri has been sacked as chairman of the Karachi intermediate board while Chairman Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) Sharf Ali is given the additional charge of the position.

An explanation has also been sought from Ameer Qadri for a without permission foreign tour. The chairman of the Karachi Intermediate Board was sacked after the approval of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, who also holds the concerned portfolio.

It is pertinent to mention here that many students have failed in the pre-engineering and pre-medical groups of intermediate examinations and they are now asked to submit scrutiny forms in large numbers at Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK).

The failed students seemed dissatisfied with the results, saying that their dreams are shattered.

The students alleged that that the results have ‘deliberately’ been made extremely disappointing, saying that those who secured more than 80 to 85 percent in matriculation were given less than 50 percent marks.

Read More: Committee finds ‘tampering’ in results of Karachi intermediate exams

The protesting students said that they have also failed in many subjects.

It is to be noted here that the same controversy was emerged last year when a large number of students were declared ‘fail’ in the intermediate examination. A three-member investigative committee, tasked with scrutinising anomalies in the results of examinations had unearthed extensive irregularities.

The committee in its report revealed that the results of English, Biology, Chemistry and Physics were ‘tampered’. Eight officers of the intermediate board of Karachi have been held responsible for the matter.

Former chairmen, Dr Saeedudin and Naseem Memon and others have been held responsible for the tampering in the results of Karachi inter exams, while the Sindh government had asked the anti-corruption department to register cases against those responsible.