Committee finds ‘tampering’ in results of Karachi intermediate exams

KARACHI: A three-member investigative committee, tasked with scrutinizing anomalies in the results of examinations administered by the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK), has unearthed extensive irregularities.

The committee was formed by Sindh’s caretaker minister Justice (retired) Maqbool Baqar to investigate the issue after the majority of students failed in the inter exams and protests were held.

The committee in its report revealed that the results of English, Biology, Chemistry and Physics were ‘tampered’. Eight officers of the intermediate board of Karachi have been held responsible for the matter.

Former chairmen, Dr Saeedudin and Naseem Memon and others have been held responsible for the tampering in the results of Karachi inter exams, while the Sindh government has penned a letter to the anti-corruption department for registration of cases against the responsible.

It is pertinent to mention here that many students failed in the intermediate examinations and they are now submitting scrutiny forms in large numbers at Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK).

The failed students were dissatisfied with the results and took to the streets.

The parents were also disgruntled over the results and maintained that they were spending their savings on education of the children. “The BIEK is charging Rs 400 for scrutiny of each subject,” they added.