Why protest over failure? CM Sindh asks intermediate students

KARACHI: Interim Chief Minister (CM) Sindh Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar gave an odd reply to a question asked by a journalist regarding failure and protest of intermediate students.

As per ARY reports, a journalist asked the interim Sindh CM, “Many students have failed in the intermediate examinations. Around 60 percent students of Pre-Medical and Pre-Engineering groups have failed,”

“Fail Hogaye To Hogaye, Ehtejaj Kis Baat ka? (So what if they have failed? Why protest over failure?).

It is pertinent to mention here that many students have failed in the intermediate examinations and they are now submitting scrutiny forms in large numbers at Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK).

The failed students seemed dissatisfied with the results, saying that their dreams are shattered.

The parents are also disgruntled over the results and maintained that they are spending their savings on education of the children. “The BIEK is charging Rs 400 for scrutiny of each subject,” they added.

The education department has formed a committee to probe into the matter while the form submission for scrutiny would continue till February 12.

This is not the first time that the failed students are complaining over ‘unfair’ marking as the matriculation students also for against the same reason

Earlier on January 24, around 2000 matriculation students, who have failed earlier, have been cleared. The Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) admitted that the students were declared fail due to technical error of Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) machine.