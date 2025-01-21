Two more children go missing in Karachi

KARACHI: Two more children in Karachi went missing in a disturbing series of events as new cases have been reported from Orangi Town, ARY News reported.

The first incident occurred on January 11, when 14-year-old Mubashir failed to return home after leaving for madrassa in Pirabad locality of Orangi Town. Separately, 10-year-old Ayan went missing from Frontier Colony on January 17.

Despite efforts by the family, Mubashir’s whereabouts are still unknown.

The police registered a case of suspected kidnapping at the Pirabad police station on January 20. However, investigations have yielded no leads, and the family’s search for Mubashir has been in vain.

In a separate incident, 10-year-old mentally ill Ayan went missing from Frontier Colony on January 17. Ayan’s family reported that he had left home but failed to return. The police have registered a case of disappearance and are investigating the matter.

The police are reviewing CCTV footage from the area to gather clues about the disappearances. Both cases involve allegations of kidnapping, and the police are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the children’s disappearances.

The two new cases emerged amid the alleged murder of Sarim, a seven-year-old boy, who was found dead from an underground water tank near his residence in North Karachi 11 days after he went missing while returning from a nearby madrasa on January 7.

Two children, five-year-old Aliyan and six-year-old Ali Raza, went missing In Karachi’s Garden area while playing outside their houses in Karachi’s Garden neighborhood six days ago and their whereabouts are still a mystery despite continuous police attempts.

On January 15, Aliyan’s mother, Zainab, discovered her son missing when she got home from work at a gym. When she asked, Younis, Aliyan’s father, told her that the boy had gone outside to play.

After starting to look, Zainab found out from a neighbour that their son Ali had also gone outside to play with Aliyan and had not come back.

A CCTV footage showed a man and woman on a motorcycle accompanied by the two children. The children appeared to be in a semi-conscious state.