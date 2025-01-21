Sarim: Committee formed to investigate minor boy’s killing

KARACHI: A day after seven-year-old Sarim’s post-mortem report was released, a four-member committee was formed by the DIG West on Tuesday to investigate its findings, ARY News reported.

The lifeless body of the minor boy was discovered in an underground water tank near his residence in North Karachi 11 days after he went missing while returning from a nearby madrasa on January 7.

At the time, police said that the water tank’s lid was covered with a carton.

A post-mortem report of Sarim later confirmed sexual abuse and murder.

SSP Anti Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) Anil Haider confirmed that Sarim was raped, tortured and murdered after being kidnapped.

The medical report revealed that Sarim was strangled to death and his neck was broken. The medical report showed multiple injury marks on the minor boy’s body.

As per SSP Haider, the child was murdered “five days ago” and then his body was thrown into the water tank.

The revelation indicated that Sarim was kept alive somewhere during this period as his body was found 11 days after going missing.

Read more: Sarim: Minor boy’s post-mortem report findings released

On suspicion, police took a close relative of the child whose DNA test is being conducted for further investigation.

Following the harrowing findings, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Karachi West, Irfan Baloch formed a four-member committee to further investigate the matter.

Led by the DSP Central Investigation, the committee will include officers from the Investigations Branch.

Sources privy to the matter said that the probe committee will investigate the union of the apartment where Sarim’s body was found.

According to sources in the police, the minor boy was kidnapped and murdered inside the apartment where his body was discovered.