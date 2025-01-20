Sarim: Minor boy’s post-mortem report findings released

KARACHI: The post-mortem report of 7-year-old Sarim, whose body was recovered from a water tank in North Karachi after being missing for 11 days, confirmed sexual abuse and murder, ARY News reported.

In an important development in the case of Sarim, SSP Anti Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) Anil Haider confirmed that Sarim was raped, tortured and murdered after being kidnapped.

According to the medical report Sarim was strangled to death and his neck was broken. The medical report showed multiple injury marks on the Sarim’s body.

SSP Anil Haider that the child was murdered “five days ago” and then his body was thrown into the water tank.

The revelation indicated that the child was kept alive somewhere during this period as his body was found 11 days after going missing.

This also shows the police’s failure to recover the child safe and sound.

On suspicion, Police have taken a close relative of the child whose DNA test is being conducted for further investigation.

The CIA Specialized Unit raided Sarim’s residence “Bait-ul-Anam Apartments” in North Karachi. The CIA team, accompanied by sniffer dogs, thoroughly searched vacant flats in the flats. Forensic evidence, including a bedsheet, was collected from one of the flats.

Investigators also collected other items from the site for forensic analysis and inspected abandoned vehicles in the vicinity using sniffer dogs.

The operation, conducted in collaboration with CPLC and other officials, took place unexpectedly after 3 a.m.

Sources revealed suspicions that Sarim had remained inside the building from the time he went missing until his body was discovered. Following preliminary medical reports, the investigation has shifted focus.

Sarim, a young boy, was reported missing on January 7. He had gone with his brother to study at a madrassa located in the apartment mosque but did not return home. His elder brother came back alone, raising alarms. Later his body was found from a water tank inside the apartment.